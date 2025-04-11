LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you're seeking legal help or mental health services, a new complex is coming to downtown Las Vegas.

Legal Aid Center breaks ground on flagship advocacy and justice complex

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada broke ground Thursday on their $35 million Advocacy & Justice Center. It will be split into three sections.



The Resiliency & Justice Center will offer services to any victims of violent crimes. The Family Justice Project program will help anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence or human trafficking. The Guardian Advocacy Project program will be solely dedicated to helping senior citizens who may have suffered from financial abuse from a guardian.

As the number of people seeking help has quadrupled in recent years, the new facility will unify all of the organization's support under one roof.

"So many times when people face problems they don't automatically think that there might be a legal solution. So when someone's defrauded, they think I'm ripped off. There's nothing I can do," said Barbara Buckley, the executive director of the Legal Aid Center. "But that's where we come in to right wrongs, to change lives."

The facility is set to open in September 2026.

