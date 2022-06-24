Legacy High School teacher may have had sex with student, CCSD police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One Legacy High School teacher, Cody Edmund Glass, is facing multiple charges after being accused of having sex with a student.

According to a report provided by the Clark County School District Police Department, Glass met the student in March and invited her to his classroom.

Following classroom conversations, the two started having sex. According to the police report, Glass and the student had relations three times in March. Prior to the start of the investigation in May, the student ended things, questioning if they should continue.

“I don’t take it personally. I have the same thoughts," Glass said according to the report. "You’re beautiful, you’re fun, I love you too…”.

Glass ended the text by saying, “If change your mind hit me up when you’re 18. If not, I’m still here for you.”

Glass told investigators that the minor “…is a very nice girl with problems and he just wants to help children.”

Additionally, Glass urged the minor not to tell anyone about their relationship CCSDPD said in a report.

Glass faces seven counts of sexual conduct between teacher/student, three counts of kidnapping, 2 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and one count of coercion. The former Legacy High School teacher was taken to Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday.