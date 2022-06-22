LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday the Clark County School District Police Department said they arrested 34-year-old Cody Glass on counts of sexual contact with a juvenile/student, coercion, and kidnapping.

Glass's arrest comes from an investigation that started at Legacy High School in May of 2022 according to a press release.

CCSD Police Department reports Glass has been working with the district since July 2021 and has been assigned to home per the terms of the negotiated agreement with the bargaining unit since the investigation began.

Those with relevant information or who may have had questionable contact with Glass are encouraged by officials to call (702) 799-5411.

Editor's Note: We first wrote that Glass was with the district since July of 2022. He has been with the district since July 2021 according to the press release.