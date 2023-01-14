Watch Now
Lee Canyon warns visitors to be prepared for heavy snowfall, parking troubles

After 17 inches of snow fell at Lee Canyon over the past 24 hours, the resort is partially opening on Friday.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 14, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is warning those planning to head up to the mountains this weekend.

In a tweet, Lee Canyon said that parking at the resort will be at capacity at 9:45 a.m., and will not open back up until approximately 1 p.m.

Those without pre-purchased tickets, or those with season pass holders, should consider "visiting another time," the post read.

Stephanie Forte, a spokesperson for Lee Canyon, advised any planning on coming up to the resort should ensure that their vehicle is four-wheel drive and/or that they have snow tires.

Additionally, Forte warns that there is no cell service up on the mountain, so anyone with pre-purchased and season passes should screenshot their QR codes ahead of their arrival. Nevada State Police may not allow anyone without proof of pass purchase access to the mountain areas.

