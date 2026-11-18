LAS VEGAS — It's beginning to look a lot like ski season at Lee Canyon.

The resort said seven inches of fresh snow fell overnight into Tuesday, and an additional five inches had fallen on the mountain by Friday morning. So far this season, the resort has seen a total of 21 inches of snow.

The precipitation is a welcome sight as Lee Canyon gets set to open the ski and snowboard season Friday.

Opening day will also mark the debut of a new surface lift on Rabbit Peak.

The lift will allow beginner skiers and snowboarders easier access to learning terrain while reducing congestion on the Rabbit Peak chairlift, according to the resort.

The New Wild West Bowl chairlift is set to open Dec. 12. It will provide access to six new trails for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders, the resort said.

Lee Canyon said it has made $30 million in capital investments since 2019 and seen winter visitation increase by 90% over the past seven years.

The opening also serves as a reminder for Southern Nevadans looking to hit the slopes to make sure their cars are prepared, too. Driving conditions can be very different in the Spring Mountains than at lower elevations in the Las Vegas valley.

You may want to check your fluids before heading out the door and consider keeping tire chains in the car.