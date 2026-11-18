LAS VEGAS — It's beginning to look a lot like ski season at Lee Canyon.

The resort said seven inches of fresh snow fell overnight into Tuesday, with up to an additional foot of snow expected Thursday. So far this season, the resort has seen a total of 16 inches of snow.

The precipitation is a welcome sight as Lee Canyon gets set to open the ski and snowboard season Friday.

Opening day will also mark the debut of a new surface lift on Rabbit Peak.

The lift will allow beginner skiers and snowboarders easier access to learning terrain while reducing congestion on the Rabbit Peak chairlift, according to the resort.

The New Wild West Bowl chairlift is set to open Dec. 12. It will provide access to six new trails for intermediate and advanced skiers and snowboarders, the resort said.

Lee Canyon said it has made $30 million in capital investments since 2019.