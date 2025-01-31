Learn about a bill that would help Nevada veterans adopt dogs from shelters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An effort is underway here in Nevada to make it easier for veterans and law enforcement to adopt dogs from local shelters.

Veteran David Eckerson knows firsthand how much a dog can help. He was in the Marine Corps for decades. This German Shepherd named Cane is his service dog.

"They get out of the house, they get you off the couch, you feel renewed, you have a sense of security," Eckerson said.

He works with Joint Taskforce K-9s, a nonprofit helping disabled veterans and law enforcement members get placed with trained service dogs. He was happy to hear about an effort to get more vets a canine best friend for free.

"It is going to be a true game changer in the sense that these dogs are going to be able to help people," Eckerson said.

Fabian Donate is the state senator introducing the bill— Pets for Vets.

What it does is it is modeled after other states where veterans and first responders don't have to pay an adoption fee when they go to a public shelter. The point of the bill is to help those who have PTSD and other mental health conditions so they don't have to struggle with those concerns for themselves.

"I have seen veterans before they have had a service animal. They were on the brink of suicide, and that animal saved them," said Samantha Bivins who brought the bill to Donate's attention.

"We have also added to the bill language that it will be for law enforcement and first responders as well."

The bill would enable vets and first responders to adopt a dog six months or older free of charge. She said they are working with the Animal Foundation on the language of the bill.

A year ago, I met Penny Lambright from Patriots and Paws at their facility in Anaheim, California as they are trying to expand the veteran's assistance nonprofit to Las Vegas.

She said a similar bill has made a difference for some veterans in California.

"I was just speaking with someone the other day who said that program we got a dog for my veteran who is a veteran, and that dog saved his life," Lambright said.

Eckerson said it will also help some shelter dogs find new homes.

This bill is going to enable that to help chip away at those numbers of veterans, law enforcement and first responders who need these dogs.

The legislative session begins Monday. Channel 13's Steve Sebelius will be in Carso City to cover it all and bring you the latest.