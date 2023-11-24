Le Creuset opens first Las Vegas store at North Premium Outlets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Le Creuset cookware company has officially found a new home in Southern Nevada.

They have opened a new store at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets and are located between Quicksilver and the BOSS Outlet. It's the first Le Creuset store to open since 2019.

"We've waited a long time to find the perfect property in Las Vegas to showcase our array of colorful cookware and kitchen essentials," said Diane Foster, VP of Retail Sales for Le Creuset. "The timing could not be better for us to help get our guests ready for the holiday entertaining season."

The company was originally founded in 1925 by Belgian industrialists Armand Desaegher and Octave Aubecq who created a foundry in Fresnoy-le-Grand in Aisne, France. The company did have a store in Primm. However, that location closed in 2019.

You can learn more about the company's Las Vegas location here.