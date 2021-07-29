Lawyers appeal decision in Zaon Collins DUI case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorneys for Zaon Collins are asking a Las Vegas judge to appeal the DUI charges against their client.

On December 30, 2020, 20-year-old Zaon Collins, allegedly drove almost 90 MPH down a residential street crashing into and killing 52-year-old Eric Echevarria, a father, grandfather and long time CCSD employee.

Collins was released from jail the day after his arrest and sent home with electronic monitoring.

Recently, a judge announced he would not dismiss a toxicology report for Collins.

According to a police report, Collins appeared to be 'high' at the time of his arrest.

The District Attorney said Collins did test positive for 3.0 nanograms of THC or marijuana in his blood.

Anything above a 2.0 is considered impaired under Nevada Law, which is a stricter standard than several other states.

As a result of the police report, a judge has decided not to drop the drug charges.

The grand jury did charge Collins with felony reckless driving.

The judge scheduled a status hearing for September 30 at 7:30 a.m.