Lawsuit: Ohio woman suing MGM Resorts for negligence after being stabbed

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Ohio woman is suing MGM Resorts International and claiming the casino was "negligent" after she was stabbed there in Sept. 2021.

According to the lawsuit, Leslie Alexander was eating breakfast at the MGM Grand. She was with her sister and two friends. They decided to go to the women's restroom before leaving to walk down the street back to the resort where they were staying.

Alexander said while she was walking to the restroom, a man who was sitting at a bank of slot machines walked up to her, reached into a bag he was carrying, and stabbed her several times. The lawsuit states casino security and employees didn't respond to the scene "until well after the attack had taken place."

She was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for stab wounds to the upper arm and chest area. Alexander states she is still being treated for lingering pain, emotional distress, trauma, and mental anguish with doctors in Columbus, Ohio.

She claims a police officer responsible for the investigation told the victim the same man "had just assaulted someone else, the night before or or near the property." The lawsuit claims resort officials knew the man was dangerous or "prone to violent interaction and could cause injury."

According to the lawsuit, Alexander is suing for the cost of medical bills, loss of household services, lost wages, disability, and physical and mental pain and suffering.

MGM Resorts International hasn't commented on the lawsuit.