Law clerk named Citizen of the Month for saving judge in courtroom attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas honored the law clerk credited with saving a judge who was attacked in a courtroom. During Wednesday’s city council meeting, Michael Lasso was recognized as Citizen of the Month for February 2024 for his actions on January 3 when a defendant jumped over the bench to attack Judge Mary Kay Holthus. The video of the courtroom attack went viral.

“At first I thought he was going to run through the door because occasionally that happens, but never do you see someone go after the judge and never do see any defendant make contact,” Lasso, 27, told KTNV in an interview just days after the attack. “It turned a normal day into one that I’ll probably never forget.

At City Hall, Mayor Carolyn Goodman and other members of city council made sure Las Vegas will never forget Lasso’s courage. Lasso accepted a plaque crafted in his honor.

“That is what a remarkable and instantaneous reaction was, which only the rare individual would take,” said Mayor Goodman. She jokingly asked if Lasso works out. He responded, “Not as much as I should,” drawing a laugh from the crowd in the chambers.

In the video viewed by millions worldwide, Lasso is the first person to come to the judge’s aid. He’s seen throwing himself on top of the defendant, Deobra Redden, and after other court marshals made it to the other side of the bench, Lasso continuously punches Redden until the defendant is hauled away. Lasso then tends to Judge Holthus who is out of view behind the bench on the floor.

Lasso remembers the incident that he said happened faster in his mind than what is captured on camera. He said he wasn’t thinking, he just reacted.

“One minute, you’re just a clerk answering emails, the next minute, your face is on Twitter and SNL and Tik Tok,” Lasso said. “It’s really just so surreal and crazy. You never know when something happens like that, how the community is going to react, but Las Vegas is such a tight community.”

Lasso also called his courthouse family a tight-knit community. Through all the attention, praise and recognition, he continuously credits the court marshal who also pulled the defendant off the judge. Lasso says that marshal sustained injuries, and was put on medical leave, but he came to work that week to be with his colleagues, much like Lasso did on the day of the attack. He said he wasn’t supposed to work that day. Lasso is a law student and his supervisor told him to stay home and study, but he wanted to come in, and he said he’s grateful that he did.

“I’m just glad everyone is OK,” Lasso said.

Lasso thanked his 93-year-old grandmother, mother, father and girlfriend in the chambers for their support along with the City of Las Vegas.