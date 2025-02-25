Two more candidates will make their case to become next CCSD superintendent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Trustees are expected to interview the other two finalists, Jhone Ebert and Ben Shuldiner, on Tuesday for the Clark County School District superintendent position.

On Monday night, Channel 13 anchor Joe Moeller was there to follow new developments in the search for the person who will shape the future of education for thousands of students in Southern Nevada.

Candidates Jon Anzalone and Jesse Welsh faced questions from the district's Board of School Trustees.

WATCH: First two candidates make their case to shape the future of the Clark County School District

Now— the same process will be taken for the last two candidates, Ebert and Shuldiner.



. Jhone Ebert . Ben Shuldiner

How can I follow along?

The meeting at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive starts at 5 p.m.

Community members aren't able to ask questions but are invited to attend and see the interviews in person. Members of the public will get the chance to engage with the finalists during a public forum scheduled for March 10.

For those not able to attend in person, CCSD is expected to provide a livestream or recording of the meeting. We'll also carry it live here on ktnv.com.

District leaders say they expect to announce their final decision on the next superintendent during a board meeting on March 13.

Next Steps

Training for the finalists

Each finalist will have one on one training with Dr. Alsbury virtually. This process will ensure that the finalists understand CCSD Board's model and is willing to commit to it.

Second round of interviews

These interviews will be in a similar format to the first ones. They will take place at the Edward A. Greer Education Center on March 10 at 5 p.m.

Day in the district possibilities

March 10 and 11 will consist of sessions and events at selected schools. This gives the board an opportunity to use a feedback form.