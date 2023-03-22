Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas man turns 104 years old, reflects on life as World War II veteran

The staff at the Sterling Ridge Senior Living Center hosted a birthday party for World War II veteran, Roy Hashimura, who celebrated his 104th birthday with family and friends. Alyssa Bethencourt reports.
Las Vegas World War II veteran celebrates 104th birthday
Posted at 10:22 AM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 13:43:37-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Staff at Sterling Ridge Senior Living Center hosted a birthday party on Monday for a very special resident.

World War II veteran Roy Hashimura turned 104 on March 20, 2023, and spent his special day surrounded by family and friends.

"He's going to make a fool out of us. He used to tell us he might outlive us and he might be right,” his son, Charles Hashimura said.

In 1919, Hashimura was born in California to immigrant parents from Japan. During the war, Roy was forced to live in an internment camp with his parents after the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, despite his status as an American citizen.

After being released from the camp, Hashimura decided to join the United States military to prove his love for his country, his son tells Channel 13.

"He wanted to prove that he was loyal to the United States,” Charles said. "He loves the United States."

During his birthday celebration, Hashimura shared what he believes is the secret to living a long, happy life — to enjoy the small things and make the most of every moment.

"That's his secret, he thinks. No stress,” Charles said. "He doesn't sweat the small stuff and he's always been like that."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH