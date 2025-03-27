LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Visitors and the hospitality industry are integral parts of the economy here in Las Vegas. But according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, although women make up just over half of the workforce in the hospitality sector, just 30% of leaders in that sector are women.

However, three women I spoke to in the industry say those numbers are going up.

Las Vegas women paving the way for more leaders in the hospitality industry

Daniela Romero is currently the head chef at Bazaar Mar, Jose Andres' newest restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

"In the past, we didn’t see many chefs as leaders in the kitchen," Romero said. "One of the challenges was really opening that path for the rest of the people and the rest of the women coming behind me."

Lin Jerome, the co-founder and owner of the Refined Restaurant Group, first started a marketing company with partner Alexandra Lourdes 10 years ago before deciding to open their restaurant in 2018.

Today, they own several restaurants, including Cafe Lola, Three Little Chicks, and St. Honore Donuts.

Jerome says that, while there have been challenges over the years, the hard work has been worth it.

"To be able to show this to our daughters, it's amazing," Jerome said. "Honestly, that’s the greatest feeling, just knowing that those little girls are looking."

Both Jerome and Romero will be speaking at this year's inaugural Women in Hospitality Leadership Conference, presented by the Women's Hospitality Initiative.

Started in 2020, the Women's Hospitality Initiative has spent the last five years helping connect women within the hospitality industry through education, mentorship, and advocacy.

"The initiative is to excel women in the industry," said Jolene Mannina, vice president of business development at Fortune Events. "Women anywhere, in any field, it's important. We have a different perspective on a lot of things, women are also really creative."

Ahead of this week's conference, I asked Romero and Jerome what advice they have for other women in the industry.

"Go ahead and jump in feet first," Romero said. "Don’t give up in the first instance that you might not get what you want. Just keep on trying because it will come to you."

"You can do anything, but you have to believe in yourself and you have to put in the work," Jerome said. "If you do that, you will get it every single time."

The Leadership Conference is happening March 30 and 31 at the Wynn. You can find more information on their website here.

