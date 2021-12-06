Watch
Las Vegas woman arrested after 'clipping' 4 juveniles with vehicle

Posted at 12:34 PM, Dec 06, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police report they have made an arrest in an incident that involved a person in a confrontation with several juveniles last week.

Jaquitta Madison was arrested after a fight broke out in the south part of town on Dec. 3 near Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas police investigating after woman 'clips' youth with car after fight

When the confrontation ended, police say Madison got into a vehicle to drive away but while doing so she clipped four of the minors who were part of the group involved.

No serious injuries were reported. However, Madison is facing six counts of battery with a deadly weapon and one count of child abuse.

