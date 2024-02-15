Las Vegas woman accuses local locksmith of price gouging

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman called a local locksmith for help. Now, she's accusing them of price gouging.

We wanted to know if she unfairly overcharged. We went to a local expert to find out.

OUTRAGED

"I was outraged," Louise Puzzuoli told Channel 13.

She says she can't believe how much she recently was charged by a local locksmith. It all started when she stepped into her garage.

"I was going to leave. I put my purse in the car, shut the door, and I heard a click," Puzzuoli said.

Puzzuoli accidently locked her purse and car keys inside her Chevy Malibu.

So, she called a 24/7 locksmith that she found online and said someone showed up to her home within minutes. Puzzuoli said he wasn't wearing a uniform or driving a company car.

"It was not a tow truck. It was his own vehicle," Puzzuoli said.

She added that he opened the car in just minutes and then printed a receipt.

"I gave him the credit card and the amount was $1,010. I couldn't believe it. I wasn't going to argue with this young man about it," Puzzuoli said.

Channel 13 tried contacting the number Puzzuoli called, but no one answered the phone or returned our calls.

DISPUTING CHARGES

We also went to two different addresses found on the company's paperwork but it turns out those addresses don't exist.

Puzzuoli said she's disputing the charges with her credit card company. Since then, the company has dropped their price. But Puzzuoli told Channel 13 that she still isn't happy.

"They agreed to give me a $600 rebate but that still meant $410 to unlock the car. That's ridiculous," Puzzuoli said.

Eli Levi, owner of Liberty Lock & Key on West Charleston, near Decatur, explains his approach to a similar call.

"All prices should be given before performing any type of work," Levi said.

He said beware of a locksmith not willing to provide an estimate.

"If you're a locksmith, you need to open a car, you know exactly what type of tools you need to open that car," Levi said.

Levi said it shouldn't be so expensive to open any vehicle.

"Anywhere between $65 to maybe $150," Levi explained.

EASILY IDENTIFIED

So what do you need to know when hiring a locksmith? Levi says every company should be easily identified.

"The guy will show up with a company van, with a uniform. Invoices must have the company name, address, business license," Levi said.

He says when they arrive, they should also be wearing a Sheriff Card. This badge proves the locksmith has gone through a required criminal background check.

"That's a locksmith license in Nevada. As a technician, you have to wear it. You have to carry it with you," Levi said.