Las Vegas wedding chapel offering free weddings for couples named Taylor, Travis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The eyes of the world seem to be following the romance between pop singer Tyalor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce.

In their honor, couples in Las Vegas for The Big Game with the same first names can also celebrate their own "Love Story" with a free wedding, courtesy of the Chapel of the Flowers.

According to a press release, the chapel states they will offer a free wedding on Super Bowl Sunday to any couple named Taylor and Travis.

"For those not eligible for a Super Bowl ring, how about a game-day wedding with some Las Vegas Bling," Donne Kerestic, chapel CEO said. "If your name is Taylor and you'd like to get married to your partner Travis after The Big Game, this is your chance to score a free Vegas wedding."

Chapel officials said after the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers won their respective conference championship games, searches for "Vegas wedding" skyrocketed 354%.

The chapel is also angling to get the famous couple to walk down their aisle. However, they're facing some competition.

TMZ reports that the Little White Wedding Chapel and Las Vegas Cannabis Weddings have also offered free weddings to Swift and Kelce.

On Monday night, Kelce was asked about the odds of him and Swift tying the knot.

"I've been to a Vegas wedding. Vegas weddings are out of control, absolutely insane," Kelce said. "I don't know if I'll ever have a Vegas wedding."