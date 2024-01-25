Las Vegas Verizon, Cheetos customers have chance to win Super Bowl prizes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas football fans will have the chance to win Super Bowl LVIII prizes thanks to two separate contests from Verizon and Cheetos.

Verizon will select two Nevada residents who will each win two tickets to the game at Allegiant Stadium. To enter, fans can find a branded Verizon van that is roaming the streets of Las Vegas or visit any of the 29 participating stores in the Las Vegas area. Residents must live within 75 miles of a participating store to qualify.

According to Verizon, the van will be at the following locations over the next two weeks:



Town Square - 6695 S. Las Vegas Blvd, Suite A-180

Jan. 26 through Jan. 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fashion Show - 3200 Las Vegas Blvd S., Suite 600

Jan. 31 through Feb. 1 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

District Green Valley Ranch - 2240 Village Walk Drive

Feb. 3 through Feb. 5 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

You can see the full list of participating stores here.

NFL fans can also get access to events leading up to the game. According to Verizon, fans must make a qualifying purchase from Jan. 22 through Feb. 5 and can cnoose which experience they would like to attend. However, none of the event details have been announced yet. More details will be announced in the coming days.

If you don't win or can't make it to the game, Cheetos is giving Las Vegas natives a chance to win a Super Bowl watch party with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Another winner will be selected to win a cash prize of $22,222.22.

Contest officials said in order to enter, you can head to the Cheetos Instagram page and drop a chicken wing emoji on specially designated posts, which you can find here and here, starting on Thursday. The contest ends on Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m.