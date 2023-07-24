Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Valley Water District warns about system upgrades

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Watering grass
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 10:42:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Valley Water District are advising customers to plan ahead.

The district is preparing to do computer system upgrades from August 4 through August 6.

According to the district, during that time, some features won't be available. That includes making online payments, accessing account information, starting, stopping, and transferring service, and reporting water waste.

District officials said they apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH