Las Vegas Valley Water District warns about system upgrades

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Officials with the Las Vegas Valley Water District are advising customers to plan ahead.

The district is preparing to do computer system upgrades from August 4 through August 6.

According to the district, during that time, some features won't be available. That includes making online payments, accessing account information, starting, stopping, and transferring service, and reporting water waste.

District officials said they apologize for any inconveniences this may cause.