Las Vegas Valley entering wind advisory Monday, 50 mph gusts possible

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley will be under a wind advisory from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible across Southern Nevada, prompting the National Weather Service to put the city under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

High winds are predicted for the nearly 24-hour period, and bring with them the dangers of blowing debris and hazardous boating conditions in the area.

The advisory extends to the Spring Mountains as well as parts of northwest Arizona and eastern California.