Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Valley entering wind advisory Monday, 50 mph gusts possible

Las Vegas under wind advisory
Dorian Wallender
Wind in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas under wind advisory
Posted at 2:10 PM, Feb 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-25 17:10:54-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Valley will be under a wind advisory from Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour will be possible across Southern Nevada, prompting the National Weather Service to put the city under a wind advisory from 10 a.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

High winds are predicted for the nearly 24-hour period, and bring with them the dangers of blowing debris and hazardous boating conditions in the area.

MORE: First Alert 13 Weather, real-time weather updates from Channel 13

The advisory extends to the Spring Mountains as well as parts of northwest Arizona and eastern California.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH