Las Vegas valley cycling studio to host '9th Island Ride' to help instructor's family on Maui

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Valley cycling studio is stepping up to help those impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui.

On Saturday, Aug. 26 at 11:30 a.m., The Ride is hosting a "Ninth Island Ride," a 90-minute indoor cycling class, with all proceeds going towards helping Shae Shepard's family rebuild.

Shepard is an instructor at The Ride, and like many Hawaiians, he now lives on the "Ninth Island," as Las Vegas is often fondly called because of its large Hawaiian population. He has family members back in Hawaii, and the ones on Maui have lost everything in the blaze, including homes and personal belongings they'd hoped to pass on to future generations.

Jasmine Robertson

Shepard says all of that is now reduced to rubble.

Jasmine Robertson

"The effect it had on them is complete and total devastation. Fires, when they take over things, they decimate them. They don't just break them apart. So as far as houses, properties, animals, cars... all gone," Shepard said.

Shepard said he felt almost helpless knowing his family was dealing with this thousands of miles away and wanted to find some way to help from the valley.

"I want to give them their peace of mind back and I want to give them that legacy they can pass to their kids. As a community, we can help them do that," Shepard said.

That is what he will be thinking of on Saturday when he helps lead the cycling class for a special cause so dear to his heart. He said he appreciates the platform The Ride has given him to help those in need. He will be setting up a display table at the studio with photos of his family on Maui, so people know exactly who their money will be helping when they take part in the special cycling class.

If you want to participate in the "Ninth Island Ride" and help Shepard's family, The Ride is requesting a minimum donation of $25, and instructors say spots are limited.

The Ride is also collecting monetary donations, as well as supplies for Maui wildfire victims, including baby formula, toiletries, non-perishable foods, diapers, baby clothing, period products, blankets, pillows, sleeping bags, first aid supplies, and more.

You can drop them off at The Ride, which is located in the Grand Canyon Parkway shopping center in the Summerlin area. It's located at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Dr., Unit 116.

The Ride is also in the process of ordering some Maui relief t-shirts, which will be available for purchase at the studio in the coming days, with those proceeds also going towards supporting wildfire victims.

The Ride

Shepard said he'd like to expand the Maui relief effort further in the coming weeks, maybe even taking a trip to provide hands-on help there, as his family and so many others dig out of the rubble and begin the difficult road to recovery.