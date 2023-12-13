Las Vegas valley community celebrates Our Lady of Guadalupe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Catholics across the country and Mexico celebrated Our Lady of Guadalupe on Tuesday.

It's an annual tradition that is celebrated by Mexicans and Latinos on Dec. 12.

"It's an honor to be a part of it," said Guadalupe Torres.

"The Virgin of Guadalupe is very important to us catholic people," said Rene Flores.

On Tuesday, several dozen parishioners flocked to St. Anne's for mass. Many in attendance brought flowers and candles, prayed, sang, and danced in celebration of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Traditionally, mass is held throughout the entire day.

"She's our Mother so it's a pleasure to do everything for her and to be here every," Norma said.

"Just coming out and seeing the whole community be part as one and celebrating our Mother, it's amazing," Torres said.

The tradition dates back nearly 500 years ago when Our Lady of Guadalupe is said to have first appeared to a native man named Juan Diego in Mexico City.

During the visitation, she expressed her maternal love and care for all humanity.

Since then, Our Lady of Guadalupe has become a symbol of faith, love, compassion, and hope for Catholics across the world.

"When my mom was pregnant with me, they gave her a due date. It was two days later, and I was still not born. She was worried, and she promised Our Lady of Guadalupe, 'If you have been born safely and healthy, I'll name her after you.' Two days later — I was born," Torres said.

Following the mass, a large feast with traditional Mexican food like tamales and champurrado is served to all in attendance.