Las Vegas valley car dealer using AI technology to better serve customers

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Using artificial intelligence is becoming more and more common and one valley car dealership is the first to use the new technology to better serve its customers.

I paid a visit to see how it works and if the AI system is costing anyone their job.

"Sounds like it's really great technology, state-of-the-art," says driver Gary Bennett.

Bennett says he is excited to see this new technology in use at Findlay Cadillac in Henderson.

He and his wife brought their car into the dealership the same day we paid a visit to see this new system.

"It's a pretty awesome process. It's so seamless," says General Manager Emmanuel Epino.

The dealer has unveiled a new automated vehicle inspection system, which is powered by artificial intelligence.

Each car that rolls into the dealer for specific services is also scanned by a machine to find any other possible defects.

"It's almost like an MRI," I observed.

"That's well said. Well said. Well said," Epino replied.

"The MRI of cars. How accurate is it when you follow up," I asked.

"It's pretty accurate. We haven't had any complaints yet," Epino said. "It's finding things that sometimes our technicians might even fail to find."

UVEye, the company responsible for creating this system, says the technology helps dealers save time.

"You drive through the system, about 30 to 45 seconds later, we have a full condition report," UVEye's Daniel Frandsen said.

UVEye adds the technology is meticulous, pinpointing any exterior damage or safety concerns.

"So if there is an oil leak, you can put a plan in place with the customer right away," Frandsen said. "Frequently, it's tough to get on the ground and underneath the vehicle right away, when the customer is there. So addressing those and detecting those immediately adds a lot of value."

Findlay Cadillac's General Manager says the system just makes sense for his customers and even his mechanics, who are busier than ever.

"And so, this new system that you have, did it take away jobs in your service department?" I asked.

"Absolutely not. If anything, it's actually creating more jobs for us. here at the dealership," Epino replied.

The only person who may find the AI encounter painful is the customer.

"There will be costs if they do find something. But on the other hand, if it's found prematurely, that is fantastic," Bennett said. "You want your car to be safe."

The automated vehicle inspection system is currently in about 300 dealerships nationwide.

Findlay Cadillac is the first dealer in the valley to use the technology.