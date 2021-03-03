Las Vegas police believe man possibly suicidal in shooting involving officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man shot by a police officer in northeast Las Vegas on Monday may have been suicidal, according to the Las Vegas Police Department.

The man shot, identified by the department as 33-year-old Seth Greenstone, was transported to the hospital in critical condition at the time of the incident and as of Wednesday is stable, police say.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The officer involved has been identified as 30-year-old Vidal Contreras who has been with the department since 2017. The department says he fired two rounds.

According to LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman, dispatch received an anonymous call shortly before noon on Monday that a man with a knife was acting erratic and in a way that may harm himself or others.

PREVIOUS: Vegas PD: Armed man critically injured in shooting with police

It was later determined that Greenstone placed the call about himself, police say.

When police arrived in the area they found Greenstone walking out of a desert lot on Lamb Boulevard and Alto Avenue.

The department says he was holding a box cutter and was bleeding with wounds believed to be self-inflicted.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Officer Contreras stepped out of his vehicle and ordered Greenstone to drop the knife. He ignored those commands and walked towards the officer with a knife in his hand, police say.

That's when Contreras fired his gun.

Greenstone was transported to UMC Trauma.

This is the third shooting involving LVMPD for the year 2021, two of which were non-fatal.

This time last year there were also three shootings involving the department and they were all deadly.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at 702-828-8452.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555

Watch a replay of the briefing below.



