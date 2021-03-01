Vegas PD: Armed man critically injured in shooting with police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it is investigating a shooting that involved an officer in the northeast part of the valley on Monday.

Authorities say the incident occurred before noon near Lamb Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue when a call came in about a man seen in the area bleeding and armed with a knife.

An arriving officer, later identified as officer Vidal Contreras, spotted the man in a dirt lot, still armed and bleeding from the neck and hands.

The LVMPD says officer Contreras ordered the man to drop the knife but he did not while he moved towards Contreras.

Officier Contreras then fired his gun at the man, striking him, and he was transported to the University Medical Center in critical condition

No further injuries were initially reported in the incident.

Officier Contreras, 30, has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017 and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the department's investigation.

The intersections of Lamb Boulevard and Cecile Avenue along with Lamb Boulevard and Carey Avenue were closed while the scene was active.