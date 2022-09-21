Las Vegas teens help pass state legislation focused on suicide awareness, mental health resources

LAS VEGAX (KTNV) — Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for 8 to 24 year-olds in Nevada.

The number of suicides in that age group skyrocketed during the pandemic and has not showed any signs of slowing down.

Because of that, a group of local teens came together to find a way to end the stigma surrounding mental health, plus provide resources to their peers in need.

“We’re hoping to change that statistic and eventually, one day, let’s hope that there are no suicides in Nevada. We’ve definitely made an impact in our community and made it easier for people to open up. Of course, there’s still a stigma around mental health; it's not something that’s gonna change overnight or within the span of a couple months, but I think we’re taking the steps in the correct direction,” said Lauren Edgeworth, a high school student in Las Vegas.

In the Spring of 2020, when the pandemic was just beginning, Lauren and her sister realized just how much teens their age were struggling with mental health.

The two wrote up some ideas and joined Nevada senator, Marilyn Dondero Loop, to secure two major wins for students in Nevada.

Together, they passed Senate Bill 249, where they were able to get three approved mental health days a year for students, plus have the National Suicide Hotline number printed on all school ID’s.

“During this time of pandemic we’ve had multiple children in their lives. As a mother of three daughters and a grandmother of five grandchildren currently in school right now, it’s very concerning. The advantage is, is that I'm in a position to be able to work with the teens and say what do we need next? What can I do next with you to make this even better?’, Dondero Loop said.

The teens are members of Hope Means Nevada. The Hope Means Nevada campaign, made possible by a $1.5 million donation from SilverSummit Healthplan, actively works to reduce the number of suicides in Nevada.

Crisis support is available to people struggling. The National Suicide Hotline is ready to take calls no matter the day or time, their number is 988.