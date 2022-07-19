Las Vegas teens create program to help young students learn how to speak English

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two Las Vegas teens have pioneered a program aimed at helping young students learn how to speak English.

Jordyn and Katelyn Cambeiro spent countless hours developing the Empowering Immigrants program.

The sisters say the idea for the program came to them after hearing stories about their grandfather, Arturo Cambeiro, and the obstacles he had to overcome when he immigrated from Cuba to the United States.

“I grew up hearing about some of the obstacles he faced. I was always inspired by his story and knew I could make a difference,” Jordyn Cambeiro said.

Like many immigrants, their grandfather dealt with a language barrier when he moved to the United States. He eventually learned how to speak English and became the first Latin architect licensed in Nevada. A few years later, he opened his own architectural firm and went on to design some of the most well-known buildings in southern Nevada.

“This program is a way for us to carry on his legacy. On the days I feel tired, I think of how this will help other kids be successful and have more opportunities,” Katelyn Cambeiro said.

The sisters have handmade tens of thousands of flash cards with Spanish to English translations. They then do routine visits at different schools to teach kids how to speak a new language.

“I think it’s really, really wonderful that we could help other people at such a young age. I know a lot of people think they have to be older to make an impact and I don't think that’s true. I think you can make an impact no matter what age you are,” Katelyn Cambeiro said.

Recently, Jordyn won a $5,000 scholarship. She plans to use that money to buy materials and expand the program to other schools.