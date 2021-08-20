Las Vegas technologist reflects on vaccine verification

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fake vaccination cards are against the law in Nevada and large event venues are using technology to help verify if the proof of vaccination is real.

At Allegiant Stadium they are using CLEAR, a free mobile app and health pass that verifies if a fan got vaccinated. A Las Vegas technologist said this might be the new norm for many events in our area.

With the threat of fake vaccination cards, technologists are finding a more secure way to verify if they’re real. Scott Chatley, a local technologist said the vaccine rollout was done without any advice from a technologist.

RELATED: Fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and tests are being sold on the black market

“Making a vaccination card, I can probably knock off a vaccination card that would pass muster with 95% of the people looking it, in seconds,” Chatley said.

As more places require proof of vaccination, Chatley said verifying will be a major challenge. He said the biggest problem is not having a nationwide verification system.

“You wind up with this discombobulated and incongruent mess of how you are supposed to verify your vaccination status,” Chatley said.

In New York, Chatley said they have two applications providing QR codes to vaccinated people. The Las Vegas Raiders are following a similar path using a health pass application. Chatley said it is an effective way to check for proof.

“It has been in place for years to verify people who are going to fly, it is an extra level of security on top of the TSA precheck and screening that people are going to go through,” Chatley said.

RELATED: Vaccine requirements in Las Vegas could cause confusion, changes in attendance

He said the current system in Nevada, while it may be imperfect, works.

“Your vaccine provider uploads your information into the verification system and that’s what they are using to verify for you for Vax Nevada Days.”

Looking ahead, Chatley said he predicts a new form of verification.

“A Blockchain-style passport and every record will be attached to your own personal Blockchain,” said Chatley.

Some large venues have been requiring proof of vaccination. Health officials advise everyone to carry their vaccination cards.

Southern Nevada Health District said, to have an additional form of proof, you can print off your immunization records. All additional doses of this vaccine will also be present there. To help access your records click here.