Las Vegas teacher yelling at elementary students in TikTok video concerns parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are investigating a video on social media that appears to show a teacher at Doris Reed Elementary School yelling at a student.

"That's crazy," said parent Andrea Pace after watching the video.

The TikTok video from inside a classroom shows what appears to be a frustrated teacher yelling at a student while backing another student into a wall last Thursday. The teacher is also heard saying that she, "doesn't like these children in the classroom."

"It's unfortunate, I heard a couple of bad things about this school already so I'm not really surprised," Pace said.

Other parents who talked with Channel 13 share the same sentiment.

Ivonne Montanez says the teacher in the video is her son's music teacher. She says even though her son never had an issue with the teacher, she believes the teacher could've handled the situation better.

"I'm very concerned and sad. I don't respect that," said Montanez.

In a statement, Doris Reed Principal Jennifer Aznarez told Channel 13 they are aware of the social media video and that the school contacted all parents with students in the classroom at the time of the incident. Aznarez says this is an ongoing police investigation. The principal also encouraged parents with any questions or concerns to call the school.

The principal is ensuring all policies and procedures are being followed regarding this incident.