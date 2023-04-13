Video showing incident inside Las Vegas elementary school classroom under police investigation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The principal at Doris Reed Elementary School sent a notice to the school's families about a viral social media video.

The video shows an incident that happened in one of the school's classrooms last week.

Principal Jennifer Aznarez said that the school "immediately contacted the parents with students in the classroom to make them aware of the matter." The principal said in the letter that the school wants to keep families informed of important issues happening within the school's community.

Aznarez continues saying that there is an ongoing police investigation into the matter.

"We cannot provide additional details on this matter," she said. "I assure parents that all policies and procedures are being followed in this matter."

More will be shared about the incident once available.