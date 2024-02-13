123.4 million: Las Vegas Super Bowl shatters betting, viewership records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early reports are showing that the first Super Bowl in Las Vegas wasn't just historic for its location but also for its viewership and betting impact.

With 123.4 million average viewers, the 2024 Super Bowl is now the most watched scheduled broadcast program ever and the most for any telecast since the Apollo 11 mission moon landing in average viewers (~150 million). This is a 7% increase from last year's previous record of 115.1 million, according to Nielson Fast National data.

Further, there were 202.4 million total viewers—representing people who tuned in for all or part of the game. Last year's total Super Bowl viewers peaked at 184 million.

When it comes to sports betting—Super Bowl 58 broke records there too. The Nevada Gaming Control Board announced Monday there was a record-breaking $185.6 million wagered in the state's 182 sports books on this year's game.

"Unaudited figures show a sports book win of $6,802,264 was recorded on wagers totalling $185,612,813. This resulted in a hold percentage of 3.7%," siad NGCB Senior Economic Analyst Michael Lawton.

This year's betting was about $35 million higher than 2023, where $153,183,002 was wagered across Nevada—and even bested the previous all-time record set in 2022 ($179,823, 715).