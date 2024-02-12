Las Vegas student joins Channel 13 as a guest Super Bowl correspondent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In the bustling city of Las Vegas, Miguel Garcia, an elementary school student at the Gilbert Academy of Creative Arts and an anchor for his school's news, joined Channel 13 reporter Isabella Martin at the Super Bowl Fan Experience.

He helped interview enthusiastic Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers fans, and people enjoying the experience in itself.

Garcia brought his infectious energy and passion for sports reporting to the forefront.

With a microphone in hand and a smile on his face, he navigated the vibrant atmosphere of the event, interviewing players, coaches, and fans alike with confidence and charm.