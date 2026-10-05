Las Vegas Strip construction site evacuated over 'vague threat of violence'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Strip construction site was evacuated Monday amid an investigation into an alleged threat of violence.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said "a vague threat of violence" is under investigation at a construction site in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.

That block includes the site of the future Hard Rock Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, where the massive guitar hotel structure is under construction. Las Vegas police did not specify the alleged target of any threat.

"Detectives are currently on scene determining the legitimacy of any threats," a department spokesperson wrote. "There is no active or known danger at this time."

Police note that the decision to evacuate was made "out of an abundance of caution" while the investigation is ongoing.

Additional details weren't shared by police in an initial statement about the investigation. This is a developing story.