The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center has new hours starting Monday.

It will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. It had been open until 7 p.m.

If you know anyone who was present at the Route 91 Harvest Festival during the shooting, they are asked to call (702) 455-2433 (AIDE) or toll-free at (833) 299-2433 or through its website.