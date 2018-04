Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Charleston Hartfield was honored in Washington, D.C., Thursday.

The dedication was ahead of the Cannonball Memorial Run, a marathon to honor fallen officers. Hartfield was off-duty when he was killed during the 1 October shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Members of the LVMPD Honor Guard were on hand to accept a plaque dedicated to Hartfield.