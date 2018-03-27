Jason Aldean dedicating album to Las Vegas shooting victims

Jason Aldean is dedicating his new album to Las Vegas shooting victims.

According to The Boot, "Rearview Town" will be dedicated to the 58 people killed at the Route 91 Harvest Festival while Aldean was performing.

The Boot reports Aldean was finishing up his album at the time of the concert.

"As far as going back to put an exclamation mark on the record for what happened in Vegas, I didn't feel the need to do that," he told The Boot and other media outlets. "The album was cool before that happened, and I still think it's cool afterwards."

While he didn't record a specific song in reference to the Route 91 Harvest Festival, he said he wanted to dedicate the album "on a personal note," for himself.

During the press conference, The Boot reports Aldean also addressed the idea of him coming back to finish his Route 91 set after survivors asked him to. He said he is considering it and it's been discussed.

"I completely understand where they're coming from, and I appreciate the gesture," Aldean told The Boot. "I appreciate that they want us to come back and finish the show, and that they want to come see it."

Aldean will return to Las Vegas in April for the Academy of Country Music Awards.