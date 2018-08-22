Federal grand jury indicts man accused of selling ammo to 1 October shooter

A federal grand jury indicted an Arizona man accused of selling ammunition to the 1 October shooter.

A federal grand jury sitting in Las Vegas indicted Arizona resident Douglas Haig Wednesday with one count of engaging in the business of manufacturing ammunition without a license.

The investigation of Haig, 55, of Mesa, Arizona, arose out of the investigation of the 1 October mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Haig is scheduled for an initial court appearance on the indictment on Sept. 5 in Las Vegas. He was previously charged in a criminal complaint.

According to allegations in the indictment, from July 2016 to Oct. 19, 2017, Haig, who did not have a federal firearms license to manufacture ammunition, was illegally conducting business as a manufacturer of various ammunition types.

Haig previously operated “Specialized Military Ammunition,” an Internet business selling high explosive armor piercing incendiary ammunition, armor piercing incendiary ammunition, and armor piercing ammunition. Business records reveal that Haig sold armor piercing ammunition throughout the United States, including Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Wyoming, and South Carolina.

During an interview with investigators, Haig told investigators that he reloads ammunition, but does not offer reloaded cartridges for sale to his customers and none of the ammunition recovered in Las Vegas crime scenes would have tool marks on them consistent with his reloading equipment. Reloaded ammunition refers to ammunition that is manufactured from component parts, including previously fired cartridge cases.

Based on a forensic examination of rounds recovered inside Stephen Paddock’s rooms at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino following the mass shooting, Haig’s fingerprints were found on reloaded, unfired .308 caliber cartridges. Forensic examination also revealed that armor piercing ammunition recovered inside of the shooter’s rooms had tool marks consistent with Haig’s reloading equipment.