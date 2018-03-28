Butterfly release to honor 1 October shooting victims and families

To honor those lost or affected by the tragic events of 1 October, Nathan Adelson Hospice will host a free, commemorative butterfly release ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8, at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden.

Collin Raye will perform as 900 butterflies are released, representing the number of victims and families directly affected by the tragedy.

The event is presented by Nathan Adelson Hospice in conjunction with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the city of Las Vegas and Get Outdoors Nevada, the Academy of Country Music’s philanthropic arm ACM Lifting Lives and Music City Cares Fund. The Academy of Country Music Awards will be April 15 in Las Vegas.

The special tribute will feature a short, nondenominational ceremony with remarks by Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

The Las Vegas Community Healing Garden is located at 1015 S. Casino Center Boulevard. Due to the sensitive nature of the butterflies, they will be released promptly at 2:30 p.m.