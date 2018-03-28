1 October survivors reminded to apply for Nevada Victims of Crime Program

With the six-month anniversary of 1 October approaching, survivors of the shooting are reminded that they have until Oct. 1 of this year to apply for assistance with the Nevada Victims of Crime Program.

A group of Las Vegas survivors of the Route 91 festival shooting worked with Clark County and the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center to produce TV and radio public service announcement to educate survivors everywhere about the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, and to encourage them to reach out to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.

An application for the Victims of Crime Program is posted on the resiliency center’s website.

The Nevada Victims of Crime Program will reimburse victims of the shooting for out-of-pocket expenses resulting from the crime such as medical bills and mental health counseling not covered by insurance. Survivors of victims who died in the incident also are eligible to apply for assistance from the Nevada program.

Applications for the Nevada Victims of Crime program must be submitted within one year of the date of the incident, or by Oct. 1, 2018, in order to be eligible for assistance.

Staff from the Nevada Victims of Crime Program, the Legal Aide Center of Southern Nevada, Clark County’s Social Service Department and other agencies are available daily at the resiliency center.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center is located at 1524 Pinto Lane and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays. It can be reached by phone at (702) 455-2433 (AIDE) or toll-free at (833) 299-2433 and by email at vegasstrongresiliencycenter@clarkcountynv.gov. It also has a Facebook page.