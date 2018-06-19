1 October first responders recognized by American Ambulance Association

Six paramedics and medical professionals who helped during the 1 October shooting were honored in Washington, D.C., for their heroic efforts.

The six transported countless patients to hospitals and helped off-duty first responders.

Critical care paramedic Alexander Anderson, paramedic and supervisor Brett Dragun, medical director Dr. Michael Barnum, paramedic Callen Daquioag, critical care paramedic Stacy Dockery and critical care paramedic Sheri Jones were honored by the American Ambulance Association.

The paramedics from American Medical Response and Medic West in Las Vegas were recognized as part of the Stars of Life event June 11-13.