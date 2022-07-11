LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday is expected to be the hottest day of the year so far in Las Vegas, with a predicted high temperature of 111 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the triple digits through at least 11 p.m.

Tuesday, too, has an expected high temperature of 111 degrees, though clouds in the morning may produce scattered showers. Notably, the chance of such an occurrence is only 10%, forecasters say.

With such high temperatures, what can you do to stay safe?



Shifting outdoor activities to between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. is recommended — or wait until after 7 p.m. to avoid direct sunlight.

When working or exercising outdoors, remember to drink more water than you think you need, seek shade when possible, and cover yourself with lightweight, light-colored clothes, a hat, and sunscreen. Avoiding excess caffeine and alcohol is also recommended.

Pet owners should keep a close eye on their pets to make sure they're getting enough water, too.

Dog owners should note that pavement temperatures will approach 150 degrees on Monday afternoon.

"Under no circumstances should you walk your dog between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.," says KTNV meteorologist Justin Bruce. "If you can't stand the heat with bare feet for 10 seconds, neither can your pup."

Temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be slightly cooler, with a forecast high of 109 degrees and higher humidity than the previous two days — a precursor to Thursday and Friday, which have a 20% chance of pop-up showers and storms.

On average, Las Vegas sees approximately 10 days per year with temperatures at or above 110 degrees (at least it has from 1991 to 2020). The most days at or above 110 degrees, on record, is 29 in 1940.