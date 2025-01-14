Watch Now
Las Vegas secures $3.2M to install nearly 200 electric vehicle charging ports around the city

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is about to add a significant amount of electric vehicle charging ports throughout the city after securing $3.2 million in federal funds, the city announced on Monday.

The grant will allow for 185 EV charging ports to be installed at seven sites in the city.

While the city has not announced which sites will receive the ports yet, they did say that they will be installed in areas open to the public and will have a focus on serving communities that need them the most.

The city said you will find these new ports in places such as parks, community centers and multi-family housing areas.

