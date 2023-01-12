Las Vegas Search & Rescue crews sound the alarm after avalanche kills backcountry skier

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lee Canyon Resort reopened Wednesday morning for snowboarders and skiers after a backcountry skier died Monday following an avalanche and strong winter conditions. With more people headed up to the mountain, officials want to make sure if you head into avalanche territory be prepared for the risk.

Jeff Green lives in Las Vegas and has been taking part in backcountry activities for nearly 15 years. He says he heads up to Mt. Charleston regularly for backcountry activities. While it is tragic, he says this type of accident can happen to anyone regardless of their experience.

"Understanding that the backcountry comes with risks, it's dangerous, and don't go beyond your own experience," said Green.

It's a hard pill Green had to swallow the first time he went backcountry skiing on a terrain where conditions are unpredictable and there is no tracking for avalanches.

"If you don't know what you are doing, don't do it, find someone who does," Green said.

Green has been to places near Lee Canyon and Mummy Mountain Trail, at Mt. Charleston. The same trail where a skier was killed by an avalanche Monday morning.

"It can happen at any time, to any person regardless of how experienced they are," Green said.

Johnathon Stein the Recreation Manager for the Spring Mountains says you need to be trained, have the right equipment and understand the conditions before going into avalanche territory.

"We didn't have an avalanche forecast, or an avalanche warning and that is more so on the know before you go, understanding what causes an avalanche and the snow conditions," said Stein.

In Metro's investigation, it says that the four backcountry skiers were able to find their friend through a personal locator beacon. A beacon is a GPS tracking device that lets emergency search and rescue crews know where you are with a simple hit of a button. You can find them at your local sporting goods stores like REI.

Green says he always has his.

"If I go up in the backcountry, I never go without navigation equipment,” said Green.

A Lee Canyon spokesperson says if you want to avoid all risks go to a ski resort and stay on the main trails, where avalanche mitigation and other safety measures are in place.