Las Vegas school bus crashes after driver has medical episode, no injuries reported

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A school bus driver has been taken to the hospital after having a medical episode and crashing on Friday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Owens Avenue and Sunrise View Drive at 3:01 p.m.

Investigators said the bus driver veered to the side of the road and hit a fence.

Police said about 20 children were on the bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital to be treated.

No further details have been released, as of 4:25 p.m.