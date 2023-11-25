Las Vegas Rotary Club's Santa Clothes program returns for 28th year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Rotary Club is once again hosting the annual Santa Clothes program.

This year will be the 28th edition of the event and is scheduled for Dec. 7.

"Santa Clothes has grown into our most significant annual project, touching each of us in a very profound way and honestly, it feels like a gift to us," said Santa Clothes Chair Ginger Anderson. "Together, we make a profound difference in the lives of these children year after year."

Over 365 volunteers will create a memorable shopping experience for about 415 children in the Las Vegas valley. Event organizers said that's up from the 385 kids that they were able to help last year.

The children will be taken shopping and taken over to UNLV for a sports day with college athletes and lunch.

Rotary club officials said the Santa Clothes program began in 1996 when they were able to help 35 students. By 2022, they have helped 6,736 children and provided nearly $1.8 million in clothes and necessities.

You can learn more about the Santa Clothes program here.