Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024 list

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Yelp has officially named their Top 100 Places to Eat in 2024 and three Las Vegas-area restaurants made the list.

According to Yelp, they used community submissions as well as information compiled by their data science team to rank restaurants by ratings, number of reviews, and volume of submissions.

The highest-ranking Las Vegas spot is Milpa, which is at #22. The family-owned and operated establishment is owned by Chef DJ Flores and opened in 2021. Some of the venue's top dishes include short rib barbacoa and grilled asada tacos and things like the Avo & Chickpeas Bowl.

"We cook the dried corn in-house and then grind it with a molino to make masa for our tortillas, tamales, and tetelas fresh every day," Flores told Yelp. "It's the real deal."

The restaurant is located at 4226 South Durango Drive, Suite 101.

Sitting at #25 is Zenaida's Cafe, which is located at 3430 East Tropicana Avenue, Suite 32. The cafe opened in 2016 with fan-favorite dishes including baked french toast, eggs Benedict, cinnamon rolls smothered in sweet cream and berries, and smoked salmon latkes with horseradish apple slaw.

The restaurant is owned by Chef Sterling C. Burpee who opened the venue with his wife Clea. Her middle name is Zenaida.

"We wanted to focus on delicious, nostalgic comfort foods that resonate with feeling good," Clea told Yelp.

"I'm always in the front of the house in my chef's outfit, talking to customers," Sterling said. "I make a point to visit all the tables. We treat our guests like we would want to be treated.

The last Las Vegas restaurant on the list is the Shigotonin Tapas & Sake Bar, which is ranked #33.

The spot is best known for their sushi and sashimi. Chef Hisa Maruo said he orders fish directly from Japan.

"We want the customers to experience homestyle, authentic Japanese dishes and current popular cuisine in Japan," Maruo said.

Some of the customers' favorite dishes include Japanese-style pasta with uni and Chirashi bowls, which feature cubed sashimi with eel, roe, and sushi rice.

You can try their tasty creations in the Golden Spring Plaza at 5845 Spring Mountain Road, Unit A7.

To read Yelp's full list of places to try, click here.