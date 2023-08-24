Las Vegas restaurants, Laughlin casino sued for sexual harassment, discrimination

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Multiple lawsuits have been filed against restaurants and casinos across Southern Nevada.

According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, EEOC, that includes Nevada Restaurant Services Inc., Bouchon, Mariscos El Puerto, and La Catrina.

When looking at the case against Mariscos El Puerto and La Catrina, the lawsuit alleges that male managers and supervisors required female employees to engage in sexual activities to keep their jobs and fired those that said no. It also states the women were sexually assaulted, inappropriately touched, and were exposed to frequent, explicit comments.

"Harassment remains a persistent problem in the workplace when employers fail to properly address reports of harassment," said Anna Park, regional attorney for the EEOC's Los Angeles District, which includes Las Vegas in its jurisdiction. "The allegations are particularly concerning when directed at the most powerless in the workforce."

Mariscos El Puerto and La Catrina are also facing a second lawsuit after being accused of subjecting gay and lesbian workers to discrimination and harassment. That lawsuit alleges supervisors subjected those workers to physical assault and offensive slurs and that the "working conditions were so intolerable they felt they had no choice but to quit."

According to the EEOC, the alleged conduct violates Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits a hostile work environment based on sex as well as retaliation against individuals who complain about sexual harassment or engage in other protected activity.

"What happens in Vegas does not stay silent in Vegas. There are consequences for these actions and the EEOC will not sit by idly as employers allow their workers to be harassed by colleagues, supervisors, and even the customers," said Michael Mendoza, director of the EEOC's Las Vegas Local Office. "This should serve as a wake-up call for employers. The EEOC will hold you accountable for violating federal law."

EEOC officials said they're looking for punitive damages for those workers and injunctive relief to prevent the restaurants from engaging in further discrimination, harassment, or retaliation.

Las Vegas isn't the only city that EEOC officials are investigating.

Nevada Restaurant Services, Inc. operates several facilities including the Laughlin River Lodge Hotel & Casino. The lawsuit against them states employees reported harassment including unwanted touching, stalking, and supervisors offering to pay for sex. The lawsuit adds that Nevada Restaurant Services "was aware of the harassment, which occurred in the presence of supervisors" and even after complaints were filed, Nevada Restaurant Services "failed to address and correct the harassment, which forced some employees to quit".

EEOC officials state if you are a survivor of harassment at any of the listed restaurants, you can contact the Los Angeles District at 702-660-8383 or by emailing them at eeocnevada@eeoc.gov.