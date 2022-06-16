Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas Restaurant Week extended through June 24

Las Vegas Restaurant Extended
Three Square Food Bank
Las Vegas Restaurant Week has been extended through June 24.
Las Vegas Restaurant Extended
Las Vegas Restaurant Extended
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 13:46:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank announced that select participants across the valley will extend their Las Vegas Restaurant Week menus and promotions through June 24.

Restaurants will continue to offer three-course “prix fix” menus - for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner - at price points ranging from $20 to $80 with $4, $5 or $6 from each cover donated to Three Square.

Additionally, food service businesses offering special promotions have also extended, with a fixed portion of proceeds donated to Three Square.

Since 2007, more than 5.5 million meals have been provided for food-insecure valley residents through Las Vegas Restaurant Week.

RELATED: Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns to benefit local food bank

  • Amalfi by Bobby Flay
  • Agave Bar & Grill
  • Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert
  • Bar Zazu
  • Becca’s Restaurant and Lounge
  • Benihana, Westgate
  • Big Dog’s Brewing Company
  • Blue Ribbon Las Vegas
  • Border Grill Mandalay Bay
  • BRERA osteria
  • Brezza
  • Buddy V's Ristorante
  • Cañonita
  • Cat’s Meow Las Vegas
  • Caviar Bar
  • Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar
  • Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
  • Crab N Spice
  • Cravin’ Creole
  • Dolce & Chianti
  • EDGE Steakhouse
  • Favorite Bistro
  • Finger Licking Foodie Tours
  • Frankie’s Uptown
  • Fresco Italiano
  • Genting Palace
  • Gilly’s Restaurant & Saloon
  • Greek Chicken
  • House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
  • International Bar, Westgate
  • JING Las Vegas
  • Kona Grill
  • Kusa Nori
  • Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina
  • Main St. Provisions
  • Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails
  • Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
  • Ohlala French Bistro
  • Palate Restaurant & Bar
  • Pampas Las Vegas
  • Pasta Shop
  • Pool Grill and Bar, Westgate
  • POTs
  • Project BBQ
  • Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
  • ReBar
  • Revved Up - Hot Sauce
  • Rosa Ristorante
  • Sid’s Cafe
  • Siegel’s Bagelmania
  • Slater’s 50/50
  • Sparrow + Wolf
  • Strip House
  • SuperBook Bar, Westgate
  • Sweet Sin
  • Tacotarian
  • Terrace Mediterranean
  • The Silver Stamp
  • The Stove
  • Therapy
  • Trattoria by Chef Marc
  • Triple George Grill
  • Twin Creeks Steakhouse
  • Valley Cheese & Wine
  • Vegas Test Kitchen
  • Veranda
  • ¡VIVA! by Ray Garcia
  • Wally’s Wine & Spirits
  • Wolfgang Puck Players Locker

For more information about Three Square Food Bank, visit www.threesquare.org.

For the most up-to-date information about Restaurant Week extensions and other special deals, visit www.RestaurantWeekLV.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH