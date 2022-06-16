Las Vegas Restaurant Week extended through June 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank announced that select participants across the valley will extend their Las Vegas Restaurant Week menus and promotions through June 24.
Restaurants will continue to offer three-course “prix fix” menus - for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner - at price points ranging from $20 to $80 with $4, $5 or $6 from each cover donated to Three Square.
Additionally, food service businesses offering special promotions have also extended, with a fixed portion of proceeds donated to Three Square.
Since 2007, more than 5.5 million meals have been provided for food-insecure valley residents through Las Vegas Restaurant Week.
RELATED: Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns to benefit local food bank
- Amalfi by Bobby Flay
- Agave Bar & Grill
- Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert
- Bar Zazu
- Becca’s Restaurant and Lounge
- Benihana, Westgate
- Big Dog’s Brewing Company
- Blue Ribbon Las Vegas
- Border Grill Mandalay Bay
- BRERA osteria
- Brezza
- Buddy V's Ristorante
- Cañonita
- Cat’s Meow Las Vegas
- Caviar Bar
- Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar
- Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
- Crab N Spice
- Cravin’ Creole
- Dolce & Chianti
- EDGE Steakhouse
- Favorite Bistro
- Finger Licking Foodie Tours
- Frankie’s Uptown
- Fresco Italiano
- Genting Palace
- Gilly’s Restaurant & Saloon
- Greek Chicken
- House of Blues Restaurant & Bar
- International Bar, Westgate
- JING Las Vegas
- Kona Grill
- Kusa Nori
- Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina
- Main St. Provisions
- Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails
- Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano
- Ohlala French Bistro
- Palate Restaurant & Bar
- Pampas Las Vegas
- Pasta Shop
- Pool Grill and Bar, Westgate
- POTs
- Project BBQ
- Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen
- ReBar
- Revved Up - Hot Sauce
- Rosa Ristorante
- Sid’s Cafe
- Siegel’s Bagelmania
- Slater’s 50/50
- Sparrow + Wolf
- Strip House
- SuperBook Bar, Westgate
- Sweet Sin
- Tacotarian
- Terrace Mediterranean
- The Silver Stamp
- The Stove
- Therapy
- Trattoria by Chef Marc
- Triple George Grill
- Twin Creeks Steakhouse
- Valley Cheese & Wine
- Vegas Test Kitchen
- Veranda
- ¡VIVA! by Ray Garcia
- Wally’s Wine & Spirits
- Wolfgang Puck Players Locker
For more information about Three Square Food Bank, visit www.threesquare.org.
For the most up-to-date information about Restaurant Week extensions and other special deals, visit www.RestaurantWeekLV.org.