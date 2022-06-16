Las Vegas Restaurant Week extended through June 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank announced that select participants across the valley will extend their Las Vegas Restaurant Week menus and promotions through June 24.

Restaurants will continue to offer three-course “prix fix” menus - for breakfast, lunch, and/or dinner - at price points ranging from $20 to $80 with $4, $5 or $6 from each cover donated to Three Square.

Additionally, food service businesses offering special promotions have also extended, with a fixed portion of proceeds donated to Three Square.

Since 2007, more than 5.5 million meals have been provided for food-insecure valley residents through Las Vegas Restaurant Week.

Amalfi by Bobby Flay

Agave Bar & Grill

Arawan Thai Bistro and Dessert

Bar Zazu

Becca’s Restaurant and Lounge

Benihana, Westgate

Big Dog’s Brewing Company

Blue Ribbon Las Vegas

Border Grill Mandalay Bay

BRERA osteria

Brezza

Buddy V's Ristorante

Cañonita

Cat’s Meow Las Vegas

Caviar Bar

Chinglish Cantonese Wine Bar

Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House

Crab N Spice

Cravin’ Creole

Dolce & Chianti

EDGE Steakhouse

Favorite Bistro

Finger Licking Foodie Tours

Frankie’s Uptown

Fresco Italiano

Genting Palace

Gilly’s Restaurant & Saloon

Greek Chicken

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar

International Bar, Westgate

JING Las Vegas

Kona Grill

Kusa Nori

Leticia’s Cocina & Cantina

Main St. Provisions

Mariposa Cocina & Cocktails

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Ohlala French Bistro

Palate Restaurant & Bar

Pampas Las Vegas

Pasta Shop

Pool Grill and Bar, Westgate

POTs

Project BBQ

Prosecco Fresh Italian Kitchen

ReBar

Revved Up - Hot Sauce

Rosa Ristorante

Sid’s Cafe

Siegel’s Bagelmania

Slater’s 50/50

Sparrow + Wolf

Strip House

SuperBook Bar, Westgate

Sweet Sin

Tacotarian

Terrace Mediterranean

The Silver Stamp

The Stove

Therapy

Trattoria by Chef Marc

Triple George Grill

Twin Creeks Steakhouse

Valley Cheese & Wine

Vegas Test Kitchen

Veranda

¡VIVA! by Ray Garcia

Wally’s Wine & Spirits

Wolfgang Puck Players Locker



For more information about Three Square Food Bank, visit www.threesquare.org .