Las Vegas residents turning to 'security film' amid rise in auto thefts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No matter what type of vehicle or car you drive, you could become a victim of auto theft or burglary.

It's a big problem in the Las Vegas valley. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, auto theft went up nearly 40% in 2023, compared to 2022.

Even Metro Sheriff Kevin McMahill addressed the problem last month during the State of the Department address calling it "a failure" on their part.

Already three times in the last three years, Shane Hayes said he's been a victim of car break-ins.

"Why would you steal something that's not yours?" said Hayes. "You lose 60 thousand dollars worth of inventory and it comes right out of the company pocket."

Hayes is the owner of PDQ Electric, an electrical contractor service in the Las Vegas valley.

Although Hayes knows he will never be able to completely prevent auto theft, he said a window security film installed on his vehicle doors is helping.

"Once they broke into my window and never actually got into my truck," said Hayes. "The second time they got in but it took more than 10 minutes to chip out the window."

Millennium Tints owner Jim Defevre said the automotive security tints could really help deter thefts. He said recently he's noticed a spike in interest in the product with the rise in auto thefts and burglaries.

"The product has been out for quite some time now," said Defevre. "But now, I've noticed an increase in phone calls."

Unlike regular window tinting, the product can be installed in clearer shade.

Defevre hopes people consider adding the extra layer of protection.

"Especially nowadays in the parking lot, everyone is smashing the windows," said Defevre. "This is definitely a great way to deter those things from happening."

Channel 13 did contact Metro about the security film but a spokesperson said the department does not endorse any products.

The product can cost upwards of $500.