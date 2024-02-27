Metro sheriff touts successes, reiterates call for safer Las Vegas roads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — There's no question that Metro Police Sheriff Kevin McMahill had a lot to like about how last year unfolded in Las Vegas.

Sheriff McMahill noted a 10% drop in overall violent crime in Las Vegas in 2023 when compared to figures from 2022 during his department-wide address on Monday.

He noted that "homicide offenses" dropped by 12% last year while robberies were down 19%. Sexual assault crimes were down 19%.

The department was also able to successfully keep the city safe during the inaugural Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix in November, which drew visitors from around the world for a race that partially went down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Indeed, McMahill had a lot to celebrate, but he's also a self-described demanding boss who expects to see results across the board.

"I'm not an easy person to work for," the sheriff noted during his annual "state of the department" address, which took place Monday morning at the Sphere.

To that end, McMahill says he'd like to see progress in some specific areas, including motor vehicle thefts and safety on our roadways.

"Traffic fatalities, that's bothered me a lot this year," he said. "We have a responsibility and an obligation to our community to do something about these fatalities."

Last year, 158 lives were lost on Las Vegas roads, a jump from 153 in 2022.

As of Monday afternoon, there have already been 31 fatalities in Metro's jurisdiction this year, meaning the death toll is on pace to far exceed last year's total in 2024.

"I'm tired of picking people up off the road," McMahill said. "I'm tired of the driving behaviors of the people here in Southern Nevada being as bad as they are."

McMahill says red light and speed cameras could help keep roads safer.

The technology, used in some other states, would automatically send citations to owners of vehicles who break certain rules, like running red lights or going too fast.

"There are controversies around red light cameras," he said. "I understand that, but we have to do something different. I'm going to continue to push on this and advocate as much as I can."

McMahill and others will need to advocate to make the cameras a reality. That's because they're currently outlawed in the state, meaning a 1999 law would have to change for them to be implemented.

McMahill also said he'd like to see improvement on the auto theft front this year. Jurisdiction-wide, thefts are up close to 40% last year when compared to 2022, a spike partially due to a social media fad that targeted certain types of vehicles.

After coming into the top spot within the department in 2022, McMahill seems to have settled into the role.

At Monday's address was one of his biggest fans, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman.

"He cares about humanity," Goodman said. "He's extremely effective. All of us who live here or are coming here to live, the first thing you have to have is safety, otherwise you have nothing. This is a man who believes in everything that law enforcement, at its highest level, should be."

Whatever McMahill and the leadership at Metro has done to address staffing also seems to be working.

At last year's address, McMahill noted that over 300 positions within the department were open.

Today, he says only a little over 100 positions are open.